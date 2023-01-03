Celebrate National Noodle Month with JINYA Ramen Bar

They have great menu offerings only available this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March marks National Noodle Month, celebrating the amazing cuisine from around the world that uses everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure.

JINYA is ramen-obsessed. They focus on authentic Japanese ramen, working hard to ensure our slowly simmered broth and noodles take center stage of every dish. At JINYA, they simmer their broth in-house for 20 hours.

They have a couple dishes available just for National Noodle Month!

· Suan-La-Tang Tsukemen Dipping Noodles — Thick noodles served with a side of rich hot-and-sour pork broth topped with pork soboro, green onion, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoot, seasoned egg, bokchoy, nori, sesame seed and lime.

· Curry Rice Croquettes — Seasoned curry rice balls stuffed with white cheddar cheese and lightly fried to crispy perfection

To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com.

