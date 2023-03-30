National Oysters on the Half Shell Day is on March 31st!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Oysters on the Half Shell Day is tomorrow, March 31st!

Jeff Tonidandel from Growlers Pourhouse joins us today to get the celebration started. Growlers Pourhouse is a craft beer bar in NoDa, Charlotte, NC. Growlers serves craft beer, oysters, wings, sausage, and tacos! “The 31st is National Oyster day and in celebration we serve different varieties of raw oyster daily” says Tonidandel. Come in and enjoy our Oyster Happy Hour at Growlers -- half off raw oysters from 5-6:30 pm DAILY!

We also serve raw oysters on the half shell at Supperland and Ever Andalo! Oyster naturally take on the flavor of the body of waters they inhabit. You can prepare them many ways and can pair oyster on the ½ shell with wine or beer” says Tonidandel. They are indeed popular and a favorite of those who patronize Growlers Pourhouse. Come in for Happy hour or anytime and enjoy oyster on the half shell. For more information visit GrowlersPourhouse.com.