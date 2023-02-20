Celebrate National Pancake Day on February 21 with Another Broken Egg Café

They have a great selection of pancakes to order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Pancake Day is on February 21st! If you are looking for somewhere to celebrate this delicious holiday, Another Broken Egg Café is the spot to go! They have great options, including the Boston Cream Cakes! These have Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream, toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream. They have lots of other delicious options as well.

They have a location in the SouthPark area located at 11324 North Community House Road Charlotte, NC 28277. Plus, there is a new location in Rock Hill, South Carolina set to open soon!

To keep up to date on when the new location opens and to see their full menu, go online to anotherbrokenegg.com.

Another Broken Egg Café is open 7am to 2pm on National Pancake Day.

