National Poinsettia Day is December 12th

Pike Nurseries carries man variations of this festive winter plant

This coming Sunday is National Poinsettia Day and you can find some great variations at Pike Nurseries. The red poinsettias are the most popular, but there are a few others!

Red Glitter’ –red bracts speckled with beige flecks like it’s been caught in a snow store. A fun, energetic look.

‘Marble’ – ivory bracts with pale pink centers; looks like it was painted with watercolors.

‘Pure White’ – a true, bright white option. Compact, good for smaller spaces

Poinsettias are native to Mexico where they grow as big as shrubs! These days, many poinsettias are grown here in the U.S., in fact we grow many poinsettias ourselves.

The 2 big things to keep in mind for poinsettias is (1) water, and (2) temperature.