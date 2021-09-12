National Poinsettia Day is December 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
This coming Sunday is National Poinsettia Day and you can find some great variations at Pike Nurseries. The red poinsettias are the most popular, but there are a few others!
- Red Glitter’ –red bracts speckled with beige flecks like it’s been caught in a snow store. A fun, energetic look.
- ‘Marble’ – ivory bracts with pale pink centers; looks like it was painted with watercolors.
- ‘Pure White’ – a true, bright white option. Compact, good for smaller spaces
Poinsettias are native to Mexico where they grow as big as shrubs! These days, many poinsettias are grown here in the U.S., in fact we grow many poinsettias ourselves.
The 2 big things to keep in mind for poinsettias is (1) water, and (2) temperature.
- Water
- Water only when the soil becomes dry to the touch – too much water can cause leaf drop. About once a week is all that’s needed.
- Do not leave the plant in standing water; always empty water from the saucer or decorative foil wrap.
- Temperature
- Poinsettias are tropical – they like warmth. Don’t put them outside.
- Do not expose poinsettias to cold drafts or let them touch cold window panes
- They don’t like direct heat either. Keep away from fireplaces or heating vents – this will toast them.