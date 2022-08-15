Celebrate National Rum Day with Link & Pin

They have three locations in the area

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Rum Day is August 16th, so head to Link & Pin for a cocktail to celebrate! Link & Pin has 3 locations in Charlotte: South End, Huntersville, Arboretum. (Arboretum just opened a few months ago)

They offer lunch every week day, dinner 7 nights a week, weekend brunch, and they also have amazing craft cocktails, many with rum to celebrate national rum day! They just added some new items to the lunch menu, so make sure to head out and enjoy some food.

Plus, all three locations have patios for the amazing fall weather right around the corner. Grab your friends and family and head out for some nice weather, good food and delicious cocktails.

You can sign up on the website for the mailing list to get news and exclusive events. Go to linkandpin.com or follow them on Instagram.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.