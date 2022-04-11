Enjoy the smooth sounds of saxophone music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Saxophone Day is celebrated on November 6, on the birthday of Antoine-Joseph 'Adolphe' Sax, the inventor of the saxophone. This soulful instrument has a rich history and musical range. We love the saxophone and what it brings to both the classical- and jazz music worlds.

Saxophone sounds great in almost any kind of music and makes every band enjoyable to listen to like country music, lousy bands and even polkas! The atmosphere created with Saxophone is just awesome, relaxed and romantic and always creates the best ambiance, no matter where it is being played. Soprano, alto, tenor or baritone, the sax is one of the easier musical instruments to get started with. The keys were designed for easy, logical use, the mouthpiece is less complex than it's orchestral counterparts and playing in tune with a good tone is feasible within a few practice sessions.

