CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Its National Suicide Prevention Month and we’ve invite Maureen Gould for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help us shed light on a very tough subject. “This topic is very personal to me because I lost my brother to suicide” says Gould. She adds “we are recommending that people take actions by educating themselves and getting involved.”

Here’s how:

First - by Joining an AFSP chapter and signing up for a walk in your community.”

Second - educating yourself and others on warning signs and risk factors for suicide.

Third - advocating for legislation that saves lives and creating awareness about resources available for those in distress to ask for help; and knowing what to say and do to support survivors of suicide loss.

Fourth - the more we openly talk about suicide, the more we can help to prevent it.

Fifth - research tells us that asking directly about suicide can be lifesaving.

Last - AFSP launched a campaign called Talk Away the Dark in spring 2023 featuring a public service announcement showing the life-saving impact of recognizing the signs of suicide and initiating an honest conversation with loved ones who are struggling.

“We need to erase the stigmas and shame attached to suicide” says Gould. Get acquainted with the risk factors like mental health, substance abuse, environment and family history so you can be keenly aware that you or someone close to you may be struggling. Watch out for mood changes, depression, sleep issues, suicidal ideation and donating or giving possession away.