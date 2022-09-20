National Tune-Up Day: September 25th, is right around the corner

Service Experts will be donating $5 for every tune-up completed during the month to Make-A-Wish

National Tune up Day is on September 25th, which is a day to get people and their homes ready for the cooler weather that is just around the corner. This is a great day to call a heating and cooling expert out to your home to make sure everything is working correctly.

This can make sure that your costs stay lower during the season as you are using the heat in your home more.

Service Experts will be running a promotion during the month of September to promote National Tune-up Day which is September 25. As part of this promotion, Service Experts will be donating $5 (up to $20k nationally) for every tune-up completed during the month to Make-A-Wish.

For more information, go online to their website at ServiceExperts.com.

