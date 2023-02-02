Tomorrow (February 3rd) is National Wear Red Day

Wear red to help raise awareness for heart disease

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, February 3rd is "National Wear Red Day." The American Heart Association Go Red for Women co-chair Janice Dupre says that this day millions of people come together focused on a main goal: eradicating heart disease for women. This day is a symbol that we need to understand the facts and learn them.

Sheila Jordan, American Heart Association Go Red for Women co-chair, says one of the best things about the day is that it builds a community with women and keeps them informed.

The American Heart Association has a program called 'Be the Beat' where they want at least one person per household to know how to do hands-only CPR because it can save lives.

Jordan says research shows to be more heart healthy you can add more fruits and veggies to your diet, exercise at least 150 minutes per week, getting the right amount of sleep, and then know your numbers.

For more information go online to GoRedForWomen.org

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.