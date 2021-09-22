Navigating hard COVID related conversations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As vaccine status and mask mandates continue to divide the country, people everywhere are having to make tough decisions about school, sports and social events.
If you have differing opinions with people in your life, it's important to think about to impact that relationship has on you and if it is worth sacrificing your own peace. If you do choose to have a conversation, find ways to come at it with gratitude and without attacking.
