Navy Bean Soup and Brunswick Stew mmm mmm good!!

2 delicious meals for the cool nights of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We finally have cool nights which means it’s soup, stew, and chili time for the fall and winter. Our good friend Ernie Adler, The Grillmaster, is here with some easy, tasty, healthy options. These are great, easy to make healthy recipes, that will heat you up on a cool night in under 2 hours. With food prices as high as they also give you the best “bang for your buck” giving you a great meal in a bowl. You can use canned, frozen, or fresh beans and vegetables, and whatever protein (beef, chicken, pork), is available at the best price.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew is a Southern tradition and indeed a favorite for many. Brunswick, Georgia, and Brunswick County, Virginia and North Carolina all lay claim to the original recipe but we’ll leave that battle up to the historians. There are regional variations to the recipe. It originated as a hunter’s stew using whatever meat/protein was available; rabbit, chicken, venison, pork, even squirrel along with corn, lima beans, and other optional vegetables. “Today we’ll make the Eastern North Carolina version” says Adler.

Here is what you need:

First you’ll need some fully cooked pulled pork to add in. Then, in a pot sauté up diced onion and minced garlic in butter for 5 minutes, add in Worcestershire sauce, BBQ sauce, cayenned pepper, Kosher salt, pepper and stir for a few minutes. Add in chicken stock, a can of petit diced tomato, corn, and lima beans, and lower to simmer for 2 hours. Optional vegetables to add in are okra and sliced carrots. The beans, corn, and pork will all soak up the broth so if too thick just add in more broth. Serve with cornbread and honey.

Grilled White Bean Chicken Chili

Grilled white bean chicken chili is a winter favorite. It is important to either soak navy beans overnight or use rinsed canned beans (preferred). First grill up and fully cook chicken breasts or thighs, let cool, then dice up. In a pot melt butter and sauté minced garlic, diced onion, and green chilies for 5 minutes.

Add in chili powder, cumin, Kosher salt, pepper, oregano, red pepper flakes, and dried cilantro and sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in chicken stock, the diced chicken, and beans and lower the heat to simmer for an hour. To thicken into a chili, ladle some broth out into a bowl and whisk in masa corn flour, then fold into the pot, repeat until desired thickness. If too thick just mix in additional chicken stock. Top with your favorite shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, and tortilla chips or cornbread on the side.