NBC’s Grand Crew Season 2 Premiere March 3rd

Follow the crew as they navigate the trials of romance, work, & each other

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning in our entertainment spotlight we caught up with two cast members from one of NBC's hottest new shows - "Grand Crew." You can catch the premiere of Season 2: this Friday (March 3rd) at 8:30pm on WCNC Charlotte.

We were joined by Nicole Byer and Echo Kellum NBC's Grand Crew.

For those not acquainted with the show, Grand Crew is reminiscent of tv shows like Martin, and Friends; all those television shows they showcased the comedic intertwining lives of friends.

They both agree: last year season one, was funny and engaging. “This year season 2, was not a surprise, I knew we would get picked up. I kept saying since we wrapped that we would get renewed for a second season" Nicole Byer, who plays Nicky on the show, told NBC Insider. "So when we got renewed I said, Listen to Black women!'"

Echo Kellum, who plays Noah, explained that he was also optimistic about returning for a second season. "I was very ecstatic. A little surprised, but I kind of saw it coming because I knew if it was really about the chemistry of the cast, the content of the show, then we'd be in good footing."

Get ready to go on a journey with your favorite wine-loving L.A. friend group. While it's a little too early to predict what will go down in Season 2, it is safe to say in the past that many of the storylines are based on the lives of a real life friend group—which happens to include Byer and Kellum.

As a matter of fact, it turns out we'll see the crew navigate the trials that come with romance, work, and...each other, once again. Grand Crew Season 2 is coming! Be sure to check out "Grand Crew's" - 2nd season Premiere, March 3rd, @8:30 eastern.

All 10 episodes of Grand Crew are currently available on both NBC.com and Peacock. Once the series returns later this year (season 2), you'll also be able to stream new episodes on Peacock the day after they air.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.