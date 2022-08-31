Steps to keep your kids healthy as they head back to school, NCDHHS says start with COVID vaccines

They've now started a "know before you go" COVID education campaign

COVID-19 spread is still active and new variants are continuing to spread in North Carolina. NCDHHS says, the good news is: the state now has the tools to manage the virus. Debra Farrington, Chief Health Equity Officer with the NCDHHS joined Charlotte Today to share valuable information.

NCDHHS has started a "know before you go" COVID campaign that focuses on vaccinations and boosters to educate families on how they can stay safe as kids and young adults head back to school.

A big game changer has been that COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 4 years old are now available. This will be a huge defense as little ones head back to school and go to day care.

If you’d like more information, call 1(888)675-4567 or visit myspot.nc.gov/findtreatment.

