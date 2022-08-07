NCDHHS discusses COVID Vaccine now approved for kids 6-months to 4-years-old

Important to note: kids under 3-years-old need to get vaccines from health providers

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Friday morning, we were joined by Yazmin Garcia-Rico from NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), to talk COVID protection and vaccinations for kids under 5. In recent weeks the authorization for COVID Vaccines for kids 6 months to 4-years has really been a "game changer" in many ways.

On the show she talked about the importance of getting kids vaccinated, and the trials the drugs have gone through, to get approval. The dose these younger kids get is smaller than kids who are 5-years-old and up. Yazmin Garcia-Rico reminding parents and caregivers, that kids who are under 3 years of age need to get their vaccinations for a healthcare provider, like their child's doctor, at a doctor's office.

With any vaccination, and especially COVID, people often have many questions and concerns.

For more information go to: myspot.nc.gov or all their Help Line at: (1)888-675-4567

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.