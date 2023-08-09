NCRLA Chef Showdown features finalist Chef Jamie Barnes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 94 chefs from across the state were involved in the 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown culinary rounds of competition and today we have finalist Chef Jamie Barnes from What the Fries to tell us about the competition and being a finalist. “I am so excited to be moving on to the grand finale of the competition” says Chef Barnes. His Catfish Hummus Watermelon Salad was the dish he prepared for the judges. “When you present your dish you have doubts but you still are confident” says Chef Jamie. He adds “I was trying to guess from their expressions if they like the dish or not, they did.” Chef Jamie was one of 14 chefs creating savory dishes to move on to the NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 14, at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. The event is open to the public, and runs from 6-8:30 pm. Tickets are $125 and must be purchased in advance at NCChefShowdown.com. Ticketed guests will eat and drink locally, enjoying samples from 14 chefs making savory dishes, 5 chefs makings desserts and six mixologists each crafting a cocktail and a mocktail. The ticketed guest will have the ability to vote as well. On Aug 14, the NCRLA will announce the winners of the 2023 NCRLA Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year and Mixologist and Distillery of the Year. For more information visit HeidiBillottoFood.com or NCChefShowdown.com.