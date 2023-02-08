NCRLA Chef Showdown tickets on sale now

NCRLA Chef Showdown August 14th in Raleigh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our next guest is no stranger to Charlotte Today.

Restaurant, Food, and Travel Writer, Heidi Billotto joined us on the show to talk amazing food and NC's premiere chefs.

Hard to believe it is already time for the annual event The NCRLA Chef Showdown! Time really flies, this is the 7th year for the competition, and the number of chefs keeps growing...this year there are 76 chefs competing.

The NCRLA Chef Showdown is the state's largest culinary and Mixology competition. The NCRLA is the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging association and NC's arm of the National Restaurant Association and as such a huge supporter of the NC hospitality industry. The competition started with a call to apply in February and private rounds of competition began in March.

They've held preliminary and regional rounds at Community College culinary schools across the state from Wilkesboro to Asheville to Morehade City to Raleigh and, of course, Charlotte.

In fact, Heidi just got back yesterday from the second round of Mixology competition, held in Winston-Salem

Now the top 20 competitors will move on the the Grand Finale on Aug 14, 2023. The event will take place at the Angus Barn Pavilion in Raleigh from 6-8:30 pm.

Six of the top 20 culinary competitors and two of the top six of the mixology competitors are from in and around the Charlotte area.

This event is open to the public and tickets are available at heidibillottofood.com

What guests can expect at the Grand Finale.... Ticketed attendees can taste all 20 of the top finalist's dishes. and can sip award winning NC wines at the same time - as an extra bonus, each dish will be paired with NC wine.

There will also be six teams of NC bartenders and distilleries who will each be serving a cocktail and a mocktail.

And guests will be able to judge for themselves as they vote for their favorites in the Chef Showdown People's Choice Awards, powered by the NC Sweetpotato commission for Best Savory Dish, Best Dessert, Best Cocktail and Best Mocktail.

At the end of the evening someone will be the 2023 NCRLA Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Bartender/Mixologist of the Year and NC Distillery of the Year.

Ticket information:

The NCRLA Chef Showdown

August 14th, 6-8:30pm

At The Angus Barn Pavilion in Raleigh