NCRLA Chef Showdown finalist Chef Phillip Platoni makes a delicious dish

The 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale is on Aug 8 in Raleigh NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Charles Gardiner is one of the 20 finalists ( 7 of them from the Charlotte area) to make the cut and cook in the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 8 in Raleigh NC.

The dish Charles prepared for the judges at the regional round of competition was his take on NC Pork Shoulder Barbeque created with a Smoked Pork Shoulder Porchetta served with Fresh Corn Hushpuppy, Cabbage Slaw Roulade, Grilled Leek, Roasted Carrot and a Lacto Tomato Jus.

Tickets are $125 per person and are available online at NCChefShowdown.com. Everyone who attends the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale will get to taste 15 savory dishes, and 5 desserts from Chefs and pastry chefs across the state as well as 6 craft cocktails created by 6 NC bartenders representing 6 NC distilleries. And then, they will get to vote for their own People's Choice favorites.

