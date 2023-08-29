NCRLA Mixologist of the year – Stephanie Elliott from Merle’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The results are in for NCRLA 2023 Mixologist and Stephanie Elliott from Merle’s in Wilkesboro is the winner. Stephanie Elliott is the lead mixologist at Merle's in Wilkesboro NC. Merle's is a charming little cocktail bar located in an historic 153 year old cottage on Main Street in Wilkesboro. Stephanie partnered with Call Family Distillers, also in Wilkesboro for the Competition. Both of the cocktails that drove her into first place, started with spirits from Call Family, wowed the mixology judges three times in a row with two incredibly complex and delicious cocktails and one over-the-top mocktail. Stephanie became the 2023 NCRLA Mixologist of the Year, beating out 18 other teams of NC mixologists, while Call Family became the 2023 NCRLA Distillery of the Year.

At the competition, Stephanie's Mocktail was called "First Blush". It was a bright bittersweet blend of cold brew coffee. With house made sorrel and celery green agave syrup. Shaken with lemon, lime, and Persimmon Apple bitters. Constructed in snifter topped with a dollop of salted sweet cream and garnished with sunflower petals. Her cocktail at the competition was called, New South with a base of Call Family’s 101 Proof Uncatchable Sour Mash Moonshine this cocktail brings to life the melting pot of the new south. Built with many NC herbs and local fruits, the exotic flavors were brought together to represent so many beautiful cultures that call NC home. Elliott says “What makes a great cocktail is having fresh ingredient.” She adds “I like experimenting with local fresh farm ingredients to bring my cocktails to life.” For a list of all the other 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown winners go to NCChefShowdown.com. You can follow Stephanie on Instagram at @Merles_Mixtress or follow Merle's on Instagram at @Merles–Wilkesboro.