NCRLA Showdown Pastry Chef finalist - Ann Marie Stefaney

The NC Chef Showdown continues and we’ve invited pastry chef finalist, Anne Marie Stefaney, to talk about the competition and her award winning dish. Ann Marie Stefaney is an amazing Pastry Chef at Restaurant Constance in Charlotte and is one of 5 pastry chefs from across the state to move on to the 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale. She is the winner of one of the three, first ever "Undeniably Dairy" Awards, presented by The Dairy Alliance. This was a new category of competition this year at the NCRLA Chef Showdown and Ann Maire was recognized for the best use of NC Cow's Milk Dairy products in a dessert.

As it happens, Ann Marie was also our 2017 NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year. “I wanted to make an exciting dish that would wow and impress the judges so I presented my Miso Caramel Chocolate Tart” says Stefaney. The dessert is made of black sesame shortbread, red miso caramel, dark chocolate ganache, mirin crème, fraiche, with chocolate sauce. At the Grand Finale, each of the competing dishes was paired with an award winning NC wine.

Ann Marie's partner winery was Windsor Run Cellars. They served a Midnight Run Fortified Red, NV; to compliment the rich and gooey chocolate, caramel tart.

The layered chocolate and caramel tart is also now available on the menu at Restaurant Constance in Charlotte, so viewers can go for dinner and try this award winning dessert for themselves. For a list of all the other 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown winners go to NCChefShowdown.com.





