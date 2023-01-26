NCRVDA is coming to the Queen-City area

The NCRVDA Shows are the finest RV events in North Carolina. Today we’ve invited Jeff Haughton from NCRVDA to talk to us about the big upcoming show and the RV’s that will be on display. Now with five shows across the state, we continue to set attendance records each year, and provide RV enthusiasts the best dealers, brands and variety in the marketplace. The shows are designed for families and new or experienced RVers. You are greeted the minute you enter the shows and ensured that the event exceeds your expectations – offering you the most educational, least expensive, and best shopping experience you can have.

The stars of the NCRVDA show are the RVs. With over 175 RVs on display from 9 dealers there is so much to choose from. RV travel has increased in the recent months because of it’s convenience. “People wanting to see the country and explore can cook their own meals and be in charge of their destination and budget. There are also so many campgrounds that provide easy access and accommodations for the RVers” says Haughton. It’s like taking your home with you on vacations. RVs are equipped with Master bedrooms, Bunk beds for kids as well as a kitchen, entertaining and living area. Some also come with fireplaces. RVs have the latest in Wi-Fi and USB connections for your mobile devices and laptops. It really is a home on wheels. The show is going to be spectacular. We have the largest selection of RV Dealers, exhibitors, suppliers of parts and accessories, campgrounds, and more – all under one roof – to help you better enjoy your next RV experience! "I believe that RVing creates great memories for you and your family; and once you discover RV Camping, your family will have many years of fun and enjoy" says Haughton. The Show is January 26 – 29th, 2023 at