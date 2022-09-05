New, bright, white showers are trending

West Shore Home can give your bath or shower a facelift

After spending an unprecedented amount of time at home these past few years, does your bathroom need a facelift? Brian Mazzone from West Shore Home is here to discuss the biggest bathroom trend of 2022 and how they can add those elements to your shower or bath.

Question 1: What are some of the trends you are seeing in 2022?

• Many people are gravitating towards very minimalistic bathrooms with a spa aesthetic o People want a brighter and cleaner looking space o Crisp white showers are the style that everyone is buying this year

▪ Starting with a simple base allows you to customize your way o Matte Black finishings

Question 2: Why is the classic white shower the most popular style this year?

• It brightens up your bathroom and can make it feel bigger

• It can be styled easily to fit current trends without a whole remodel

• Using a white shower leaves you feeling fresh and new

• West Shore Home can be out as soon as next week for the install, so you could have a spa like shower ready by next week with West Shore Home’s one day install

Question 3: How long does the process take for someone who is interested in installing a white shower with West Shore Home?

• West Shore Home has prepared for the white shower to be a popular choice

• West Shore Home have a bunch in stock

• Our competitors take months, and we don’t; In fact, we can be out as early as next week to install the classic shower package

• Call today to get the process started • As I mentioned before, we can be out as early as tomorrow to discuss your options and we can be out for a one day install as early as next week 2

Question 4: Can you tell us more about your classic shower package?

• Classic package is standard size white shower pan with smooth white walls and is easy to step in.

• We can also include additional options like standard grab bars.

• Your shower can be the center piece to your bathroom. It will look clean and stay clean!

Question 5: So why should we choose West Shore Home for our new shower project?

• Trained experts remove, install, and cleanup in less than a day. Have a spa-like shower ready by the evening.

Question 6: Are there any special sales going on right now at West Shore Home?

If you call today, we will have a design consultant out to you in 24 hours, and the best part is we can have some of our most popular models installed as early as next week while supplies last. Call in now to get $500 off your project!