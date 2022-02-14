New cocktails at Billy Sunday

Check out the new menu at Billy Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Billy Sunday in Charlotte is known for classic drinks, adventurous new creations, and our spirits collection. At Billy Sunday, nearly all cocktail components are prepared in-house, including syrups, tonics, bitters, and hard-carved ice. Local produce and provisions play a pivotal role in the menu, along with drinks inspired by Southern tradition.

They just launched new cocktail and food menus at Billy Sunday. The Espresso Martini is one of them and then we also have the Plug on Oaxaca here — it’s made with Mezcal, Cappelletti, Charred Pineapple Infused Vermouth, and Tepache Bitters.