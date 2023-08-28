New event company launches with hopes to inspire others to embrace sobriety

Sober Sisters Events has their launch event coming up on September 14th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sober Sisters Events was recently co-founded by two sisters, Britney McCormick & Shannon Morris. They aim to inspire others to embrace sobriety and create connection at their events. Living a sober lifestyle has improved their lives tenfold, and they are so excited for the opportunity to share their stories with others in hopes that they can shed some light on the joys of sobriety and cause some positive change.

The Sober Sisters Events Launch Event is coming up on Thursday, September 14th. Head to Summit Coffee in NoDa from 5 pm to 8pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or through the Sober Sisters Events social media platforms.

For more information, to get tickets, or to connect with the Sober Sisters, follow them on social media.

IG handle @sober.sisters.events

FB @sobersistersevents

