New Executive Chef and new menu at Fahrenheit

Chef Justin Loo makes his Heritage Pork Chop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fahrenheit is pleased to welcome Justin Loo as the new executive chef for the award-winning restaurant located in Uptown Charlotte. Chef Loo will be responsible for overseeing the menus and staff, in addition to special event operations.

A primary focus of Fahrenheit is its commitment to sourcing the freshest and most seasonal products from the region and working with local farmers, growers, and distributors to support the community. Chef Loo’s inventive dishes will perfectly complement Whalen’s and Feimster’s culinary philosophy by allowing the food’s true flavors to shine through.