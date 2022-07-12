The need for Residential Treatment Programs

New Hope Treatment Centers is serving a population that no one else will

Right now in North Carolina, there are dozens of youth sleeping in DSS offices and Medical Hospital Rooms because they have no where to go to safely receive mental health treatment. These youth are often teenagers who are involved in the DSS system and/or DJJ system and have a significant history of trauma which has led to unsafe and challenging behaviors. There are fewer residential programs in North Carolina that serve these kind of youth than ever before which has led to many of them being sent far out of state (which is never ideal for the youth or family). Residential programs have been closed sometimes due to bad incidents, but there were not other options built as a replacement for them which has left a HUGE gap in our system of care, resulting in kids needing mental health treatment being basically homeless. I read a referral for a youth in this situation the other day who has had 25 foster placements in the last year (and 25 disruptions where they were kicked out). This is sadly not uncommon with this population.

New Hope is one of the largest residential providers in the Southeast US that works with these kinds of youth. We are actively working to help solve this crisis for youth. The best way to solve this crisis is to get at-risk youth mental health treatment as EARLY and INTENSIVELY as possible before they become adolescents. When they become teenagers and their behaviors spike, it becomes almost impossible to have them be placed in Foster Care at that point because their needs are beyond that. So until our system becomes MUCH more proactive and preventative, the system will continue to need programs like New Hope and needs to support them because we are serving a population that no one else will.

