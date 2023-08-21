New sleep strategies to get back on track, sponsored by Natrol

A top sleep doctor reveals how changing seasons can impact quality rest

Summer is a busy time. In fact, one study found that during summer, people lose an average of 15 and a half hours of sleep due to more daylight and leisure. Sleep expert Dr. Shelby Harris joined Charlotte Today to share some new clues to reset your sleep routine as you transition from summer to fall.

Dr. Harris is teaming up with Natrol, the #1 drug-free sleep aid brand, to help people beat the summer sleep slump and get their bedtime routine back on track.

DR. HARRIS’ HELPFUL HABITS FOR QUALITY REST :

STEPPING STONES — Winding down. Fall asleep. Stay asleep. Wake up rested.

RESTFUL RETREAT — The importance of visual & sensory harmony

TIMING IS KEY — How to get sleep back on track gradually and consistently

NATURAL HELP — Drug-free sleep aid solutions for improving rest

