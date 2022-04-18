New spring menu at Tipsy Taco Charlotte

Get a look at what there is to offer at the restaurant this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tipsy Taco Charlotte has released several new menu items just in time for spring! They include the Gringo Burger, El Paso Burger, Chicken Bandito sandwich, and Mexican Caesar Salad.

Plus, you can enjoy Tipsy Taco’s two new burgers and the chicken sandwich all served with fries for only $5 Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In addition, on Tuesdays, join them for Taco Tuesday, which includes half off tacos, $5 margaritas & frozen drinks, and $2 draft Mexican beer.