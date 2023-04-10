New workplace meeting trend embracing shorter meetings - sponsored by Pure Intentions Coffee

Studies show longer meetings can actually throw off an employees work flow

It's Wednesday, and that means it's time for your Mid-Day Boost, brought to you by Pure Intentions Coffee. At the center of our chat today: a topic sure to be a talker among co-workers and friends.

It turns out, more and more workplaces are embracing 15-minute meetings, and doing away with meetings lasting 30 minutes *to an hour.

In fact, studies show that it can actually throw off an employees work flow - making them less productive.

So if you're someone who is jumping on board - here are some quick tips.

-keep the circle of people in the meeting tight!

-ask yourself *who really needs to be there?

-make sure to stay on topic!!

It's locally roasted right here in charlotte.

