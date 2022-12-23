New Year, New Skin!

Charlton Alecia shares some tips for new skin in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With 2023 right around the corner, there’s no better time to think about the new year and new skin. There is no better day to start your beauty resolutions than today.

Take a little more time for self care this new year.

Steaming your face is a tried and true way to amp up your routine.

Pro Facial Steamer

A professional device with micro-steam technology that infuses skin with moisture, clarifies the complexion, and purifies skin.

Ideal for all skin types, especially those with dehydrated skin and enlarged pores. Micro-steam technology hydrates and purifies the skin in one simple step, revealing a dewy and soothed complexion in as quickly as 9 minutes.

Incorporate a facial mask

With our busy schedules and hectic lifestyles often it’s hard to incorporate anything else besides cleansing moisturizing. A facial mask is like giving your face a vitamin B shot. You can even do one while you’re sleeping.

Natura Bisse Diamond Overnight Mask

This mask is a game changer. All you have to do is layer all your skin care on first then put a thin layer of this mask on top of everything and go to sleep. In the morning your skin will feel recharged and renewed. The perfect picked me up for anyone.

Stay hydrated this winter and all year long

Incorporating an oil in your booty routine is an absolute must. Whether it be for your hair, face or body oils, will have you staying hydrated, prevent damage, and help you hold back the hands is time.

Trilipiderm. Oil Serum