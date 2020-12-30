New Year’s cocktail recipes

Chef Troy Gagliardo shares a few of his favorite celebratory cocktails you can enjoy even if you’re staying home this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PALOMA FIZZ {non-alcoholic}



• ¼ Cup Pink Grapefruit Juice

• 2 TBS Thyme Simple Syrup

• 2/3 Cup Sparkling Grapefruit Soda



Garnish

- Crushed Ice

- Sprig Thyme {whipped}

- Grapefruit sliced thin, cut into ¼'s

- Smoked Chili/Sugar Rimmer Optional

Smoked Chili Sugar Rimmer

• ¼ Cup Sugar in the Raw

• 2 TBS Smoked Paprika



Directions

Thyme Simple Syrup- to a small saucepan add ¼ cup granulated sugar, ¼ cup water, sprig of thyme, bring to a simmer and stir until sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool and strain into a pourable/resealable container or squeeze bottle.



Drink

{if using Smoked Chili/Sugar Rimmer} Place rimmer in a small shallow plate. Rub a grapefruit slice onto rim of a Tom Collins glass. Dip rim of glass into plate with rimmer to coat.

Pour grapefruit juice and simple syrup into glass and stir to combine. Fill glass with ice and top off with sparkling grapefruit. Garnish with thyme and grapefruit wedge.





NEW YORK SOUR



• 2 oz Bourbon or Whiskey

• 1 oz Lemon Juice

• 1 oz Simple Syrup

• 1 oz Red Wine



Garnish

- Sliced Lemon Peel {remove with a vegetable peeler

Directions

Simple Syrup- to a small saucepan add ¼ cup granulated sugar, ¼ cup water, bring to a simmer and stir until sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool and strain into a pourable/resealable container or squeeze bottle.



Drink

Fill cocktail shaker with crushed ice, about half full, and a rocks glass completely full. To cocktail shaker, add the whiskey, lemon juice and simple syrup, top shaker and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Strain into rocks glass and using the back of a spoon, pour wine gently onto surface of cocktail and garnish with lemon peel.



Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita



• 2 TBS Fresh Pineapple {cubed}

• 1-2 Slices Fresh Jalapeno

• 2 oz Tequila

• 1 oz Triple Sec

• 1 TBS Lime Juice



Garnish

- Crushed Ice

- Pineapple Wedge

- Jalapeno Slice

- Kosher Salt for rim