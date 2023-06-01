New Year’s Resolutions for Seniors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to our next guest, aging expert, Anthony Cirillo, New Year’s resolutions are not just for the young. In these changing and challenging times, it is more important that everyone have goals, including older adults. Here with more is Anthony Cirillo. It is important to have resolutions as you age because they give you purpose. Resolutions provide goals to achieve and helps you live longer. Studies have shown that purpose is more indicative of longevity than gender, race, or education. It is more important in decreasing the risk of death than drinking, smoking, or exercising regularly. Rush University says “having purpose makes it less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.” So typically we think of the usual resolution of losing weight, exercising, dieting, and getting finances in order, but there is more to resolutions than just the obvious. Here are some ideas :