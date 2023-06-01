New Year’s Resolutions for Seniors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to our next guest, aging expert, Anthony Cirillo, New Year’s resolutions are not just for the young. In these changing and challenging times, it is more important that everyone have goals, including older adults. Here with more is Anthony Cirillo. It is important to have resolutions as you age because they give you purpose. Resolutions provide goals to achieve and helps you live longer. Studies have shown that purpose is more indicative of longevity than gender, race, or education. It is more important in decreasing the risk of death than drinking, smoking, or exercising regularly. Rush University says “having purpose makes it less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.” So typically we think of the usual resolution of losing weight, exercising, dieting, and getting finances in order, but there is more to resolutions than just the obvious. Here are some ideas :
- Gratefulness - What happened for us is that we realized how great our life was and how grateful we were. I have been with a lot of older adults and have observed eight traits that contribute to them having a quality of life. Gratefulness is at the top of the list.
- Move naturally - People in Blue Zones, where it has been shown that people live to much older ages than the rest of the world, don’t set exercise goals. They just build movement into their day, achieving the same thing we sweat at the gym to do. Set a goal to be more physically active. If you want, join a dance class or exercise class. Just move. Part and parcel to that is to be eating healthier in the New Year.
- Laugh more - Laughter has almost the same benefits as exercise and ignites that same chemical reaction in your body.
- Boost your brain - lifelong learning is key to aging with quality. Having a hobby can help with that. Taking a class in person or online can help too. Reading more can help as well.
- Connections -social isolation is an epidemic among older adults. 36% of those 55+ live alone. If you are one of them then find ways to break the isolation, perhaps volunteering. And if you are not one of those people, find those who are isolated and strike up a friendship.
It is important to have practical, measurable and achievable resolutions. Hopefully you found the time to tackle some of the resolutions suggested in other years like organizing your medical records, decluttering your home for safety, organizing your finances, putting an estate plan together, documenting your wishes in a will and through advanced directives. Finally when setting your resolutions ask yourself these questions. Will this resolution get you closer how you want to feel? Will this resolution give you the energy you desire to create? Will the resolution help you operate from a place of abundance? How will this resolution impact you years down the road?
For more great information visit TheAgingExperience.com.