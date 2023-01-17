NFL wildcard weekend did not disappoint!

Teams move on to the divisional round

It's time to talk football and not just any football, "wildcard weekend!"

Here are the games and the results.

Matchups

Ravens at the Bengals

Dolphins in Buffalo

Chargers vs. Jaguars in Jacksonville

Seahawks vs 49ers in California

Giants rolling into Minnesota to take on the Vikings

Cowboys vs Buccaneers

Results

Ravens fell to the Bengals

Dolphins fell to Buffalo

Chargers *lost to the Jaguars by 1 point!

Seahawks fell to the 49ers

Giants beat the Vikings in Minnesota

Cowboy best the Buccaneers

Mia is officially in the lead with 3 wins 2 losses and 1 tie. Eugene has 2 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie. Tune in next week, when we predict the winners of the divisional round.

