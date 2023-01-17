NFL wildcard weekend did not disappoint!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
It's time to talk football and not just any football, "wildcard weekend!"
Here are the games and the results.
Matchups
Ravens at the Bengals
Dolphins in Buffalo
Chargers vs. Jaguars in Jacksonville
Seahawks vs 49ers in California
Giants rolling into Minnesota to take on the Vikings
Cowboys vs Buccaneers
Results
Ravens fell to the Bengals
Dolphins fell to Buffalo
Chargers *lost to the Jaguars by 1 point!
Seahawks fell to the 49ers
Giants beat the Vikings in Minnesota
Cowboy best the Buccaneers
Mia is officially in the lead with 3 wins 2 losses and 1 tie. Eugene has 2 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie. Tune in next week, when we predict the winners of the divisional round.
