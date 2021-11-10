NFTs the new digital commerce is making noise

With so much speculation about the NFT market, North Carolina's own attorney, JiNan Glasgow George, breaks down what an NFT is and what are the current trends in the market. She will help people understand what the frenzy is about and how they can learn more about it. NFTs are Non Fungible Tokens. Its a unique digital representation of something like art and music, videos and private securities that are used in and for commerce. NFTs has created a completely new stream of commerce. It's also capture the heart of those enthusiast who want to buy and acquire art, music etc.. in this digital world. Companies like Visa, Coca Cola and Ernst and Young are all participating in NFTs. This is not a fad but a wave of future commerce. The 8th annual conference to be held soon in Cary, North Carolina will feature seminars on computing, entrepreneurship and smart cities. All are welcome and for more information on times and dates visit Patentforecast.com.