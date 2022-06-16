Nichols Store in Rock Hill, has something for everyone

Whether you consider yourself an outdoor enthusiast, or are just looking for a unique gift idea Nichols Store has you covered

Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy "Papa Tom" Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy's son, Darren, purchased the store.

Now celebrating over 30 years, Darren Nichols has combined his experiences and love for the outdoors and expressed it by taking his vision into action and creating an outdoor retail store for the entire family. Here with more is Nichols Store Manager, Jeff Bolton.

Nichols Store provides product expertise in all areas and is devoted to fulfilling all of your outdoor needs.

Nichols Store sells hard to find name-brand products from hunting gear for all seasons, kayaks, clothing and footwear, firearms, ammunition, safes, archery, fishing, cutlery to Beautiful reclaimed wood furniture and Log Cabins by Legacy Quest Outdoors.

Nichols Store has a deli for your convenience, as well as apparel and sun glasses. Nichols Store is the largest Southeast dealer to a number of companies.

They include:

YETI: Noted for their Yeti tumblers, Yeti also have dog bowls and beds mugs, jugs and coolers. The YETI cooler is great for any occasion, such as hunting, fishing, camping rafting and barbequing.

SureFire: Is the maker of the finest illumination tools and tactical products. SureFire remains at the fore of laser aiming device technology and continues to be the standard by which all others are judged. Laser Products went on to establish itself as the leading manufacturer of rugged, powerful and compact illumination tools for tactical applications - from weapon-mounted lights and laser sights, shield lights and baton lights to hand-held lights powerful and bright enough to qualify as "force-option" tools that could temporarily blind, unbalance, and disorient a threat

Traeger Grills: There new lineup brings unrivaled wood-flavor to the table, unlocking your food's true potential. No matter which grill you select, Traeger's 6-in-1 ability means you can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and bbq with pure, hardwood flavor.

Liberty Safes: Protect your heirlooms, guns and ammo witht Liberty Safe. Our commitment to technology, innovation, American-made durability, and legitimate fire testing are just a few of the things that have made us the #1 safe manufacturer in the United States.