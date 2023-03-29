Nijah Armstrong, The Latest Hyundai Hometown Hero

Nijah Armstrong is the winner of a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai has done it again, they have awarded a deserving law enforcement officer a brand new Hyundai (this year it's a 2023 Santa Fe).

This year’s Hometown hero is Officer, Nijah Armstrong, who works in the Kannapolis area. Armstrong, was surprised during a recent pep rally at Kannapolis Middle School. She had no idea that she was selected or would be honored in front of the middle school she services. Armstrong says “I thought I was on stage with the representatives and WCNC anchor, Vanessa Ruffes, to do a TikTok challenge in front of my students, but I was surprised with this wonderful honor instead.” She goes on to say "I tell my students I love them all the time, and they tell me they love me, and you never know that your actions are making a huge impact.” She is so beloved by her peers that many officers from Kannapolis PD were at the school to share in her honor.

Colby Cloninger with Charlotte Area Hyundai Dealers said “recognizing that kind of difference-maker is why the Hometown Heroes program is needed. It's always important to give back to the community and the people that enable us to do what we do," he said. "Whenever we can return that favor to somebody deserving of it, it's really worth it." Congratulation to Nijah and a big thanks to Charlotte Area Hyundai Dealers in their support of the community and an awesome Hometown Hero program. For more great info head over to WCNC.com/Hometownhero.

