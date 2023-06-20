Nitro Beer Floats at Birdsong Brewing

Nitro Brown Ale with a scoop of ice cream, try it June 24th, at Birdsong Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Birdsong Brewing is partnering with Two Scoops Creamery. Summer is here, and that means it's time to enjoy a summertime float with a twist.

While everyone is familiar with a root beer float, Birdsong and Two Scoops have taken it to the next level. Here's how it works: choose your ice cream flavor of vanilla or custom-made flavor with a Pink Robots reduction and berry jam swirl. Top is off with Birdsong's Lazy Bird Brown Ale. The nitro beer float will be served in a 16oz pint glass for $9. For those under 21 or anyone who wants a non-alcoholic version, there will also be root beer floats with Two Scoops vanilla ice cream served in a 16oz pint glass for $7.

Saturday, June 24th from 2-5pm, you can give it a try - Birdsong Brewing is located at 1016 N. Davidson St. in Charlotte.

Keep up with the latest updates, events, and Birdsong Brewing beer releases, head to birdsongbrewing.com you can also follow them on instagram @birdsongbrewing and on facebook.

