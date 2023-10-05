An easy recipe with 3 ingredients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to do something special for mom this mother's day? We've got you covered! Our good friend pastry Chef Antwine Love here to show us how to make a no-bake mother's day chocolate pie. This recipe is quick and easy. “There are only 3 ingredients to make this chocolate pie; however, this pie will be simply irresistible” says Chef Love.

No-Bake Mother’s Day Chocolate Pie

Ingredients

1 (6oz) pre-made graham cracker crust

1 (8oz) tub of Cool Whip (thawed in fridge)

Semi Sweet and Dark Chocolate BARS (about 10 ounces total)

Instructions

Break apart your Hershey's Bars and place them in a microwave safe bowl (set a few squares aside for garnish later). Heat for 20-30 second increments until the chocolate is melted. Add the Cool Whip to the melted chocolate and mix until well combined. Spoon the chocolate cool whip mixture into your prepared pie crust, and use a cheese grater to garnish the top with any chocolate you have set aside. Refrigerate and chill for at least 2 hours before slicing.

