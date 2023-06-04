No time for dinner make a Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Two delicious ways to make a Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Here are two ways to make the grilled cheese sandwich your family will love.

Here are two ways to make the grilled cheese sandwich your family will love.

Bacon Egg & Grilled Cheese

Makes 1 sandwich

Ingredients

½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup grated Colby Jack cheese

2 slices thick sliced country white bread

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 slices cooked thick bacon

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 large egg

Kosher Salt

Coarse ground pepper

Directions

Heat a medium skillet over medium low heat. Toss the cheeses together in a bowl until combined. Spread one side of each slice of bread evenly with mayonnaise. Lay the slices mayo side down in the preheated skillet.

Divide the cheese evenly over both slices of bread. Cover the skillet until cheese begins to melt, about 3 minutes. Add the bacon and close the sandwich. Continue grilling and flipping the sandwich as needed, until both sides are golden brown. Transfer the sandwich to a plate.

Wipe out the skillet. Heat the butter in the skillet over medium heat until melted. Add the egg and cook for 1 minute exactly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook until all the whites are set and the yolk is runny, 45-60. Slide the egg on top of the sandwich. Serve immediately.

Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Makes 1 sandwich

Ingredients

2 (1/2 inch thick) slice Italian bread

1 tablespoon basil pesto

2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into ¼ inch thick slices

1 Vine ripe tomato, cut into ¼ inch thick slices

2 Large fresh basil leaves, optional

1 tablespoon mayonnaise.

Directions

Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Spread one side of each slice of bread evenly with mayonnaise. Lay the slice mayo side down in the preheated skillet. Spread pesto on each side of bread. Evenly distribute the mozzarella over the pesto and cover the skillet until the cheese begins to melt, about 3 minutes. Top with the tomato slices and basil leaves and close the sandwich. Continue grilling and flipping the sandwich with a spatula until both side are golden brown.

Transfer the sandwich to a plate, cut and serve.