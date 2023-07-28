Noda Brewing's 'Gordgeous' beer is back this weekend

They will be celebrating with a Pumpkin Palooza

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Brewing Company is celebrating a decade of its award-winning pumpkin ale, Gordgeous! Beginning July 28, Gordgeous will be available in select retailers, restaurants and bars across North and South Carolina.

Gordgeous took home the gold at the 2018 and 2020 Great American Beer Festival. Gordgeous is made using real pumpkin puree, brown sugar, ginger root and hand-cracked spices, including allspice, cloves and cardamom. NoDa Brewing Company was one of the first breweries in the Southeast to use puree in its pumpkin ale brewing process and remains the sole brewery of its size in the Carolinas to do so. Over 4,000 pounds of pureed pumpkin went into the production this year!

NoDa is hosting a celebration of all things fall at its North End Taproom location on Friday, July 28, from 3 to 10 p.m., in honor of the beer’s return. The event will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of autumn, including a number of fall-themed vendors. There will also be restaurants, including JJ's Red Hots, SWIRL and more, and live entertainment.

To help celebrate the 10th anniversary, several Charlotte restaurants, such as Golden Cow Creamery, SWIRL, JJ's Red Hots and Reigning Doughnuts, will feature Gordgeous-inspired drinks and dishes through October 31.

Pumpkin Palooza

Time: 3 to 10 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Location: NoDa Brewing’s North End Taproom, 150 W 32nd St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Ticket Prices: FREE

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.