Nominate an essential worker to win a HVAC or Water Heater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
This morning on Charlotte Today we are helping Brothers Air Heating and Plumbing… kick off a very special contest. Here to tell us more is Darren Colemans from Brothers. First of all Brothers Air Heating and Plumbing offers heating air condition service and replacement as well as traditional plumbing services. They been in the business for more than 37years.
People take for granted that their HVAC or water heater is going to work and they wake up one morning and it doesn’t. Brothers will make sure it is serviced properly and functioning. Brothers Air, Heating and Plumbing has a program called A.R.S Cares that many of their employees are excited about. The ARS Cares Program is a community oriented program that give away water heaters and HVACs to deserving community members.
All you need to do is to nominate an essential worker who you feel is deserving and in need of an HVAC or water heater. Brothers will pour over the nominees and pick a winner out of the many deserving nominees. The dates to nominate are February 21st - March 11th. So get your nominee in quickly by entering at BrothersAir.com/arscares