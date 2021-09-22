Non alcoholic drinks for your next tailgate

86 Spirits has alcohol free drinks that you can enjoy on game day or in the fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 86 Spirit’s mission is to introduce non-alcoholic Spirits including NA beers and wines to every restaurant and bar in the Carolinas, helping both businesses and consumers fill a growing niche need.

They have a variety of products from spirits, to beer to wine, and they are all made to taste like the real thing.

They will be at the Lower Providence Community Log Cabin on Saturday from 10-3 for you to give their products a try. Click here for more information.