Non alcoholic drinks for your next tailgate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 86 Spirit’s mission is to introduce non-alcoholic Spirits including NA beers and wines to every restaurant and bar in the Carolinas, helping both businesses and consumers fill a growing niche need.
They have a variety of products from spirits, to beer to wine, and they are all made to taste like the real thing.
They will be at the Lower Providence Community Log Cabin on Saturday from 10-3 for you to give their products a try. Click here for more information.
86 Spirits is available to take appointments with restaurants and bar owners and/or managers both in person or an educational zoom. For more information, go online to 86Spirits.com.