North Corner Haven mushroom foraging event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Corner Haven is getting geared up and excited for their upcoming Forage & Feast event happening on Saturday, April 1 from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets include:

- Guided foraging experience in their 500+ acre mixed hardwood forest & mushroom log workshop led by Field and Forage Farms and Proper Flower

- Cultivated Shiitake Mushroom Log to take home with you

- Fungi forward feast that includes a cocktail hour with beer and wine and a four course dinner by Chef Joy Turner plated in The Cedar Barn

Tickets are $195 per person inclusive of applicable tax. Tickets are Non Refundable however they can be transferred should the need arise.

All Supplies and safety equipment provided, dress code is outdoor casual.

For more information and to get tickets go to NorthCornerHaven.com

