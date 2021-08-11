The Library's November to Remember!

Get involved in the library program, One for the Books

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Main library will soon be demolished to make way for the new –

but first, let's celebrate this turning point in history.

The Library has some exciting things happening in the month of November.

Here to tell us more is Karen Beach from the library.

November to Remember

● The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation is pleased to host a series of events, collectively called “A November to Remember” to commemorate a turning point in Main Library’s Uptown history as the community says goodbye to the old Main Library to pave the way for the new Main Library.

● The new Main Library will be a welcoming destination for Mecklenburg County and beyond, a hub of dynamic programming for the Library system and an anchor of Uptown’s Seventh and Tryon redevelopment.

● Events include the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation’s signature annual fundraiser, Verse & Vino, and a collective series of free community events titled One for the Books.

One for the Books

● One for the Books is a one-time, free opportunity for our community to honor the history of an uptown anchor, say goodbye to the current building before it is demolished later this year and welcome the future together.

● Drop by any branch in October to celebrate in your neighborhood with family activities – and come to Main Library during this special week to celebrate with people from all corners of the County.

● Osiris Rain, a local artist whose work is found internationally, will create a special, temporary mural in the Main Library’s Great Hall during One for the Books. His work is an ode to a cathedral of knowledge and will feature colors from Lowe’s Centennial Color Palette. One for the Books attendees can watch his work in progress.

● Two award-winning local poets are helping us mark this occasion in the Library’s history. Dannye Romaine Powell (traditional poetry) and Boris “Bluz” Rogers (spoken word poetry) are each creating a piece that will be shared through One for the Books.

24 Hours of Booky Read Aloud at Main Library & Virtual

● If you have a favorite passage or chapter from a book, this is your opportunity to share it with the community in the Library’s 24 Hours of Booky.

● Volunteers can participate in-person or through a video submission

● 24 Hours of Booky will run during the One for the Books tours on November 6, 7, 13 and 14 for a total of 24-hours of reading.

● We’re excited that so many local authors are participating in 24 Hours of Booky through video submissions.

● The public is invited to sign up for a spot or submit a video at https://foundation.cmlibrary.org/one-for-the-books/

Auction of Main Library Mementos

● Special mementos of Main Library, including quotes on the columns, furniture, select books and other memorabilia will be available by sale or auction.

● All proceeds benefit the new Main Library.

● The complete list of auction items will be available at https://foundation.cmlibrary.org/one-for-the-books/

● The auction/sale will run November 6-14.