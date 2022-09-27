Now is the time to enroll in CSB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: CSB
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Today our guest says "there's never been a better time to start a career in audio, video, or digital media technology." Here with more is our guest , John Casson, with the CSB Media Arts Center right here in Charlotte.
Think about it when we were growing up having a computer was a benefit, but it certainly wasn't essential. Understanding how to work a video camera or put together quality audio work was a nice skill but if you didn't have it, most people wouldn't have noticed. Not today. Today anyone who can create compelling content of any kind, for any reason, will stand out and benefit in ways that were almost unimaginable a couple of decades ago. “Content is king and getting your message out is key because no one is looking at the yellow pages anymore” says Casson. CSB has evolved and expanded into a premier TV, Radio, and Digital media school, including sports broadcasting and all forms of audio and video production. All instructors are true media pros whose sole mission is to get you career ready. Our programming includes a 6 month program starting at $14,000. It is well worth the investment especially if you are serious about a career in broadcasting. Our graduate are employed all over the media environment in Charlotte.
There is so much you can learn. In just 8 or 16 weeks, CSB Media Arts Center Full Stack web development and design program can prepare you to be a web developer. Learn to code, train in UI/UX design, PHP development and SEO. In-person or 100% online with live, real-time, interactive training at CSB. Learn to manage social media and understand marketing digital strategy. CSB’s social media and marketing course puts you on the path to a career you’ll love in weeks, not years. To find out how you can start your career take a tour of CSB or visit GoCSB.com