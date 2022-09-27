Now is the time to enroll in CSB

Think about it when we were growing up having a computer was a benefit, but it certainly wasn't essential. Understanding how to work a video camera or put together quality audio work was a nice skill but if you didn't have it, most people wouldn't have noticed. Not today. Today anyone who can create compelling content of any kind, for any reason, will stand out and benefit in ways that were almost unimaginable a couple of decades ago. “Content is king and getting your message out is key because no one is looking at the yellow pages anymore” says Casson. CSB has evolved and expanded into a premier TV, Radio, and Digital media school, including sports broadcasting and all forms of audio and video production. All instructors are true media pros whose sole mission is to get you career ready. Our programming includes a 6 month program starting at $14,000. It is well worth the investment especially if you are serious about a career in broadcasting. Our graduate are employed all over the media environment in Charlotte.