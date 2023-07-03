The nutritional power of beans: living longer

Registered dietitian discusses the health benefits of beans

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Did you know that people in the blue zones eat four times as many beans, on average, than Americans do? The blue zones are the five areas in the world where people live the longest – Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica and Loma Linda, California. While these areas vary geographically and culturally, the people who live there share similar lifestyle habits such as eating mostly a plant-based diet.

Inspired by the blue zones, Bush’s Beans and Blue Zones, LLC, created a new line of certified organic and vegan plant-based bowl toppers and soups that offer quick, healthy meals that harness the nutritional power of beans. Not only are beans delicious and provide long-lasting energy but they’re also some of the most sustainable crops making them a good choice for the planet, too.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.