Learn more about Oasis of Hope and their approach to researching and treating cancer

Dr. Francisco Contreras is a surgeon, oncologist, and director at Oasis of Hope and Daniel Kennedy is the CEO and director of counseling services. Their new book, The Art and Science of Undermining Cancer shares new strategies that address the shortcomings of cancer research and treatment, and offers a new integrative approach.

Oasis of Hope’s Contreras Alternative Cancer Treatment (C-ACT) employs various therapeutic elements focused on killing cancer cells directly and more efficiently while alleviating the toxic risk to the healthy cells.



Oasis of Hope integrates research-based alternative treatments with conventional therapies. Most Oasis of Hope treatments also can be available in the U.S., but not widely and not deployed in combination with other treatments that have proven effective.



Oasis of Hope provides care for the whole person – medical, psychological and spiritual support. The team includes board certified oncologists, a hematologist, palliative care specialist, nutritionists, psychologist and a pastor working in concert to improve quality of life.



