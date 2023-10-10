October 10th is World Mental Health Day

Mental Health is health related

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Mental Health Day 2023 is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right.” The goal is to improve knowledge, raise awareness, and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.

This morning we were joined by, Juliet Kuehnle, a licensed therapist from Sun Counseling and Wellness. “The one thing people need to know is that mental health is health” says Kuehnle. She adds “there is never a wrong time to seek help.” Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Yet one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others, and their livelihoods. Mental health conditions are also affecting an increasing number of adolescents and young people. Plus 50% of Americans during their lifetime will be diagnosed with a mental health issue.

The more we talk about it, the easier it’s to erase the stigmas associated with mental health. Many people think that people suffering from mental illnesses cannot function properly or they are dangerous and violent. They may see mental health as a sign of weakness and often those labels are not true. “The moniker of being label crazy needs to stop and that’s why I wrote a book called ‘Who You Calling Crazy’ says Kuehnle. She adds “I want to take back the language which has hurt so many people.” All over the world, people with mental health conditions continue to experience a wide range of human rights violations. Many are excluded from community life and discriminated against, while many more cannot access the mental health care they need or can only access care that violates their human rights. Mental health is a basic human right for all people. That’s why groups like The National Alliance on Mental Illness are there to help. If you know someone or if you want to get in contact with us visit SunCounselingandWellness.com or NAMI.org has resources you can access.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.