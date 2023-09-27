Sign up now for the DSAGC 26th Annual Buddy Walk, taking place on October 22nd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

On Wednesday's show, we were joined by: Brooke Christenburg, her son Lincoln, and Cody Lowther.

Brooke sharing how her family has benefited from all the programs DSAGC runs, and the people she's had a chance to meet. Cody shared his love for music, Camp Thunderbird, Holiday Camp, and his job - where he gets to meet a lot of people. Cody is also an ambassador for DSAGC.

In addition to sharing the important role DSAGC plays in their lives, they also shared more about about the 26th Annual Buddy Walk, coming up on October 22nd from (10am-1pm).

All ages are welcome, the walk is open to the public - taking place at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Ballpark.

Money raised by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, goes towards a variety of programs they run: summer day and over night camps for children and adults with Down syndrome of all ages, First Call program to support new and expecting parents of babies with Ds, virtual activity series for individuals with Ds, informational sessions and resources to families, friends night out, moms night out, dads night out, and teen socials.

Join the walk, again... it's free to register. Check out the website dsagreatercharlotte.org for more information on all their events.

The largest programs DSAGC raises funds for are their Camp Programs: "Adult Weekend Retreats" 2x per year- ages 18+, "Camp Holiday" (North and South locations) 6-week summer day camp for individuals with Down syndrome ages 5-21, and their largest overnight Camp Horizon for kids ages 10-17- serves up to 50+ campers but we need volunteers each year to support and make sure all campers can attend.

