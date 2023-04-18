Ernie Adler shares some delicious recipes to make when you fire up the grill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The official start of grilling season is almost here.

For the wings combine Kosher salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne, onion and garlic powder. Cut the wings into paddles and drumettes a few hours ahead and rub well with olive oil. Season the wings rubbing the seasoning in, place in a bag, and refrigerate. Thirty minutes before grilling take out of the refrigerator and leave out to bring up to room temperature. Heat your grill to 400 degrees, lubricate the grill grates with oil, place wings on and turn after 5-7 minutes when the side down has nice brown color. Continue to cook until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. If more “char” is desired up the grill temp until you get the color and doneness you want. Serve with Cinco de Mayo foods like guacamole, chips, salsa, margaritas, or whatever fits your party menu.

Next up an old school favorite with a new twist, smoked meat loaf. Buy a meat mix with no less than 20% fat. In one bowl combine Kosher salt, pepper, BBQ sauce, eggs, milk, Worcestershire sauce, chopped onion, and bread crumbs. Gently fold in the beef but do NOT overwork the meat, just enough so the ingredients are mixed. Then shape into a loaf and place on a baking rack. Season the outside with salt, chili powder, garlic and onion powder, and a dash of cayenne. Heat your grill or smoker to 250 degrees, fire up some smoke, and cook until the temperature reads 145 degrees. Baste the loaf with BBQ sauce and keep cooking until the temperature reaches 165 degrees. In a separate pan while the meatloaf is cooking sauté up some diced shallots and mushrooms and add in some Worcestershire sauce near the end. Spoon over the finished meatloaf.

For a great new side salad that isn’t related to coleslaw think of quinoa. This is a whole grain but is 100% gluten free and great either hot or cold. Heat up a pot with olive oil and place in quinoa and chopped almonds. Saute until golden brown 5 minutes or so, add in chicken broth, lemon juice, onion and garlic powder, salt and pepper, dried cilantro and parsley, and cook until all the liquid is absorbed. Let cool and fold in diced up cucumber and tomato, add additional seasoning to taste. Best to make and cool at least 6 hours ahead so the flavors all mix in.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.