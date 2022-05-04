Olay and Secret the perfect choice.

Take care of your skin and hygiene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to upgrade our skin routines. Lifestyle expert, Bahar Tartechian, is here to talk to us about how “Olay” body wash and “Secret” deodorants can help rejuvenate and hydrate your skin and protect you from odor and sweat. Olay has a body wash collections called Fearless Artist Series. The Fearless Artist Series will restore and balance your skin. There are 3 products to choose from. The key ingredients include cocoa butter, aloe and vitamin C. These are great for the health of your skin. You can find them at Target, Walmart and Fred Meyer stores for $7.99 each.