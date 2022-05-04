Olay and Secret the perfect choice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to upgrade our skin routines. Lifestyle expert, Bahar Tartechian, is here to talk to us about how “Olay” body wash and “Secret” deodorants can help rejuvenate and hydrate your skin and protect you from odor and sweat. Olay has a body wash collections called Fearless Artist Series. The Fearless Artist Series will restore and balance your skin. There are 3 products to choose from. The key ingredients include cocoa butter, aloe and vitamin C. These are great for the health of your skin. You can find them at Target, Walmart and Fred Meyer stores for $7.99 each.
If you are dealing with underarm odor or sweating then the products from Secret has you covered. Secret has a new deodorant collection called the Weightless Dry Spray. You have a 3 new choices each giving you protection from odor for 24 hours. If you’re looking just for antiperspirant Secret has 4 products that cover you with 48 hours of sweat and odor protection. The application is weightless and invisible and the results are gratifying. These products can be purchased for $6.49, but make sure you check the website on pricing. For more information visit Olay.com and Secret.com